Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks slide ahead of trade deal signing

President Trump and China's chief negotiator, Liu He, are scheduled to sign a modest trade pact Wednesday

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Trump trade and jobs adviser Curtis Ellis says the U.S. will re-impose tariffs on China if they do not comply with the 'phase one' U.S.-China trade deal.video

The big deal about phase 1 is the deal itself: Curtis Ellis

Former Trump trade and jobs adviser Curtis Ellis says the U.S. will re-impose tariffs on China if they do not comply with the 'phase one' U.S.-China trade deal.

U.S. equity futures are trading slightly lower ahead of Wednesday's signing of the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes indicate a decline of 0.1 percent when Wall Street opens.

Conflicting reports raised concerns over the likely outcome of a trade deal to be signed by the U.S. and China.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Wall Street had a mixed session Tuesday as investors parsed the latest indications on trade relations between the two largest economies.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28939.67+32.62+0.11%
SP500S&P 5003283.15-4.98-0.15%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9251.328923-22.60-0.24%

Traders were spooked by a report that U.S. tariffs would remain in place on Chinese goods even after a preliminary deal is signed Wednesday.

CHINA TRADE DEAL: THESE 4 INDUSTRIES WILL BENEFIT MOST, USDA ADVISER SAYS

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was preparing to further tighten controls on technology exports to Huawei Technologies.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei lost 0.5 percent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.4 percent and China's Shanghai Composite gave up 0.5 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX slipped 0.2 percent and France's CAC was lower by 0.1 percent.

STEVE MNUCHIN REVEALS WHEN TRUMP WILL LIFT CHINA TARIFFS

President Trump and China's chief negotiator, Liu He, are scheduled to sign a modest trade pact Wednesday that calls for the U.S. to ease some sanctions on China. The U.S. dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator ahead of the signing.

Beijing, meanwhile, will step up its purchases of U.S. farm products and other goods.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While the deal is limited in its scope, investors hope it will prevent further escalation in the conflict that has slowed global growth, hurt American manufacturers and weighed on the Chinese economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.