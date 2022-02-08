Stocks edge higher early Tuesday morning after spending most of overnight hours receding

U.S. stocks moved higher late overnight Tuesday morning after spending most of that time lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35091.13 +1.39 +0.00% SP500 S&P 500 4483.87 -16.66 -0.37% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14015.667517 -82.34 -0.58%

The S&P 500 edged lower Monday after waffling between small gains and losses, continuing a volatile stretch for the stock market. The broad stock-market gauge slipped 16.66 points, or 0.4%, to 4483.87.

The Nasdaq Composite declined 82.34 points, or 0.6%, to 14015.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35091.13, roughly flat from the prior session.

Stocks have had a turbulent start to the year, amplified in recent days by extreme moves in big tech stocks. Last week saw a record-breaking decline in Meta Platforms shares and the biggest rise since 2015 for Amazon.com shares, after the companies posted quarterly results. Friday's better-than-expected jobs report also turned traders' attention back to central-bank policy, which is set to tighten as the economy continues to recover.

Markets have been uneasy since Federal Reserve officials said in mid-December plans to withdraw record-low interest rates and other stimulus would be accelerated to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

Facebook’s parent, Meta, fell 5.1% and Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 2.9%. Microsoft fell 1.6%.

Energy and financial companies made solid gains. Chevron rose 2% and insurer Allstate rose 2.2%.

Traders are trying to figure out how stocks will be affected as the Fed carries out plans to accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus. Investors expect at least four interest rate rises this year, starting next month.

The ECB, which controls the euro currency used by 17 European Union countries, is expected to take longer to wind down bond purchases that are meant to push down market interest rates by pumping money into the financial system.

Investors are waiting for U.S. consumer inflation data Thursday, which might influence Fed planning.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday.

Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo and Sydney advanced.

Investors expect the European Central Bank to adopt a more hawkish policy at its March meeting for the euro currency used by 17 European Union countries after its board said last week inflation risks were rising. The European Central Bank president, Christine Lagarde, tried Monday to dampen talk of rate hikes, saying any change "will be very gradual."

The prospect of tighter monetary policy "has prompted asset markets to falter," Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,393.90 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.7% to 24,163.74.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.3% to 27,340.40 after the government reported labor cash earnings declined 0.2% from a year earlier in December. Core household spending fell 1% from the previous month.

The Kospi in Seoul lost less than 0.1% to 2,742.79 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 1.3% to 7,199.50.

India's Sensex opened down 0.6% at 57,260.54. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok rose while Jakarta declined.

Also this week, central banks in India, Thailand and Indonesia hold policy meetings.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 7 cents to $91.25 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract 99 cents to $91.32 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed 18 cents to $92.51 per barrel in London. It declined 58 cents the previous session to $92.69.

The dollar gained to 115.46 yen from Monday's 115.08 yen. The euro declined to $1.1421 from $1.1442.