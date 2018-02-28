Stocks shake off rate hike concerns following Powell testimony

Equity futures gained momentum, the morning after new Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified before a House Committee on the outlook for inflation and interest rate increases.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.26%, S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.22% and Nasdaq futures gained 0.16%.

Powell said the U.S. economy is strong and that a gradual increase in increase rates would continue.

Investors had already been uneasy about the possibility of three interest-rate hikes this year and Powell’s testimony raised concern about the possibility of even more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 229 points, or 1.16% to 25,410. The S&P 500 Index fell 35 points, or 1.27% to 2,744 and the Nasdaq was down 91 points, or 1.23% to 7,330.

Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

“New Fed chief Jerome Powell didn’t deviate from the script when he met with US lawmakers yesterday saying that the US central bank could continue to raise interest rates gradually against a strong and improving economic outlook, and with little in the way of concern about recent market volatility,” said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets.

“His comments that some of the headwinds facing the US economy were now acting as tailwinds suggests that the Fed is comfortable that inflation is likely to head back towards its 2% target, and as such the bar to further rate rises is likely to be quite high.”.

Today’s second read on 4Q Gross Domestic Product is estimated at 2.5%. Investors will also digest the latest data on pending home sales.

Retail will again be an earnings focus before the start of trading with results due from Lowe’s, Office Depot and TJX Companies. Afternoon earnings reports will come from Hostess Brands and L Brands, the parent of Victoria’s Secret.

In Europe, shares opened lower, London’s FTSE was down 0.31%, France’s CAC was off by 0.32% and Germany’s DAX fell 0.26%. Shares of Bayer were down 3.3% as earnings fell and the company said it would take longer to complete its takeover of Monsanto.

In Asia, stocks were lower as weak manufacturing data from China renewed concerns about that country’s economic health.

The Shanghai Composite retreated 1.27%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off by 1.68%.

In Japan, the Nikkei snapped a three-day winning streak falling 1 percent.