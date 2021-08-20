Stocks set to drop at opening bell

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Friday as investors remained skittish over the timeline of the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper its asset purchases.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 148 points, or 0.43%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.43% and 0.27%, respectively.

Minutes from the most recent Fed meeting released earlier this week showed the central bank was considering tapering its asset purchases later this year, although no firm date has been set. Next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium could provide clues as to when the taper will begin.

In stocks, Deere & Co. beat on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year earnings forecast as customers looked to upgrade farm machine and construction equipment.

Discount retailer Ross Stores Inc. posted strong quarterly results, but its profit forecast for the current quarter was well below analyst expectations due to rising freight and supply chain costs and ongoing COVID-19 expenses.

Foot Locker Inc. reported same-store sales that blew past Wall Street estimates amid strong demand for women’s and children’s footwear.

In deals, Adobe Inc. said it would buy Frame.io, a media collaboration platform, for $1.27 billion in cash.

Elsewhere, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky announced he will early shift to the role of executive chairman early next year. He will be replaced by Joaquin Duato, a longtime deputy.

Coinbase Global Inc. has received approval from its board of directors to buy $500 million in cryptocurrencies, according to CEO Brian Armstrong.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 36 cents to $63.33 a barrel and gold edged up $3.30 to $1,786.40 an ounce.

Overseas markets remained under pressure.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 lost 0.4%, France’s CAC 40 decline 0.27% and Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.18%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 1.84%, entering a bear market, while China’s Shanghai Composite index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.1% and 0.98%, respectively.