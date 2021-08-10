Dow Jones, S&P 500 hit records before Senate vote on $1T infrastructure bill

U.S. stock indexes ticked to record highs Tuesday as the Senate readied to vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165 points, or 0.47%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.26% and 0.01%, respectively. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time highs as the Nasdaq hovered just below its peak.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35238.81 +136.96 +0.39% SP500 S&P 500 4434.9 +2.55 +0.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14795.049183 -65.13 -0.44%

The Senate will on Tuesday morning likely pass the bipartisan infrastructure package that would provide funding for repairing roads and bridges, among other things.

SCHUMER: 'WE HAVE COME TO AN AGREEMENT' ON INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, VOTE EXPECTED TUESDAY

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the lower chamber of Congress will not vote on the bill unless the $3.5 trillion human infrastructure package also passes in the Senate, where Democrats have pledged to use the budget reconciliation process to circumvent a Republican filibuster. Doing so would allow Senate Democrats to pass the bill with 50 votes.

In stocks, infrastructure-linked names, including Caterpillar Inc., Fluor Corp. and Martin Marietta Materials Inc., were in focus ahead of the infrastructure vote.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAT CATERPILLAR, INC. 212.37 +3.57 +1.71% FLR FLUOR CORP. 17.55 +0.41 +2.38% MLM MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. 374.53 +5.44 +1.47%

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July, a 69% decline from the prior month, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Nearly 74%, or 24,347 vehicles, were exported out of China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 705.06 -8.70 -1.22%

In earnings, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as moviegoers flooded back into theaters following more than a year of closures. The movie theater chain announced it would begin accepting bitcoin before the end of the year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 34.40 +0.62 +1.84%

In deals, Canada Pacific Railway Ltd. raised its offer for Kansas City Southern to $300 per share in cash and stock, representing an enterprise value of about $31 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KSU KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 289.48 +19.07 +7.05% CP CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD. 71.80 -0.89 -1.22%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $2.17 to $68.65 a barrel and gold fell $7.70 to $1,718.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets were broadly higher.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 ticked up 0.28% while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.25% and 0.24%, respectively.

Asian bourses rallied across the board with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.24%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbing 1.01% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gaining 1.23%.