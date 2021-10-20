Stocks tick higher as earnings season rolls on

U.S. stock indexes were little changed as earnings reporting picks up steam.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index edged up 0.17% and 0.15%, respectively. All three of the major averages were within striking distance of all-time highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35627 +169.69 +0.48% SP500 S&P 500 4537.52 +17.89 +0.40% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15145.325155 +16.24 +0.11%

BIG MONEY MANAGERS HOARD CASH, DUMP BONDS AS INFLATION FEARS MOUNT

In stocks, Netflix Inc. beat on earnings and posted inline revenue as the company added 4.4 million users, easily exceeding estimates. The company expects to add 8.5 million subscribers in the current quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 631.21 -7.79 -1.22%

Micron announced plans to invest $150 billion globally to address the worldwide chip shortage over the next ten years, which includes a "potential U.S. fab expansion" the company announced.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 68.85 +1.28 +1.89% INTC INTEL CORP. 55.38 +0.17 +0.30%

Facebook Inc. will change its group name next week as it seeks a makeover after coming under fire from lawmakers and regulators, according to a report from The Verge. The social network’s new name is expected to focus on the metaverse, a network of 3D worlds.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 341.53 +1.54 +0.45%

United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted a narrower than expected loss as travel demand rebounded despite an uptick in new COVID-19 infections. The airline did not say when it expects to return to profitability.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 46.08 -0.14 -0.30%

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co. swung to a profit from a loss a year ago as crude oil prices bounced back, spurring demand for its business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BKR BAKER HUGHES CO. 25.16 -1.70 -6.31%

Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high on Wednesday trading above the $65,000 level one day after the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BITO PROSHARES TRUST BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF 43.67 +1.78 +4.25%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid $1.19 to $81.77 a barrel while gold jumped $14.90 to $1,785.40 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

Germany’s DAX 30 and Britain's FTSE 100 both fell 80.15% while France’s CAC 40 added 0.05%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.17%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.14% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.35%.