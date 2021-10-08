Stocks seek direction after big jobs miss

U.S. stock futures were little changed Friday morning after the September jobs data fell short of estimates and after the Senate passed a short-term increase to the debt limit.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 20 points, or 0.12%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged higher by 0.14% and 0.49%, respectively.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 workers in September as the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate to slip to 5.1%.

The jobs gains in August were revised up to 366,000 from 235,000.

and late Thursday, the Senate passed a measure that would raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, giving the Treasury enough money to pay bills until Dec. 3. A House vote is expected in the coming days.

SENATE VOTES TO LIFT DEBT CEILING BY $480 BILLION

Following the report, the 10-year yield held at 1.568% and remains on track to close at a six-month high.

In stocks, Vaxart Inc.’s oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate reduces airborne transmission of the virus in animal model, according to a study led by Duke University. Shares of fellow vaccine makers, including Moderna Inc., took the news in stride.

Tesla Inc. will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Palo Alto, California, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday. Still, the electric-car maker plans to increase production at its plants in California and Nevada.

In deals, insurer Chubb Ltd. agreed to buy Cigna Corp.’s life, accident and supplemental benefits business in Asia Pacific and Turkey for $5.75 billion.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 50 cents to $78.80 a barrel and gold edged up $1.20 to $1,760.40 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed with weakness in Europe and strength in Asia.

European bourses were fractionally lower with Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.01%, Germany’s DAX 30 losing 0.1% and France’s CAC 40 sliding 0.4%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.55%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.67% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.34%.