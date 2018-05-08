Stocks search for direction ahead of Trump’s Iran decision

President Trump is expected to make an afternoon announcement on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, which he as criticized repeatedly. The decision has been moved up from Saturday.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.05%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were little changed.

Stocks rose Monday, but finished well below their session highs after President Trump tweeted that he would make an announcement on the Iran nuclear deal.

The news cut into gains that saw the Dow rally as almost 217 points, driven by Apple which hit a second straight all-time high after Warren Buffett, who disclosed Friday that he’d bought 75 million Apple shares last quarter, said over the weekend that he would buy even more shares at the right price.

U.S. crude oil broke through the $70 a barrel mark for the first time since 2014 with concerns about Venezuela and Iran driving the commodity higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 94.81 points, or 0.39%, to 24,357.32. The S&P 500 advanced 9.21 points, or 0.3%, to 2,672.63. The Nasdaq Composite was up 55.6 points, or 0.77%, at 7,265.21.

Morning earnings reports will include Discovery Communications and Dish Network. After the bell results will be released by Walt Disney, Wendy’s and Electronic Arts.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.2%.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index ended the day higher by 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.2%

FOX Business' Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.