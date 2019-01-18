Stocks rise on optimism about China-US trade negotiations

U.S. stocks on Friday are continuing a rally that started Thursday afternoon on word that the U.S. may ease tariffs on China.

Continue Reading Below

There is also a report that China’s vice premier will come to the U.S. later in the month to participate in trade talks.

A Bloomberg report said China had offered to go on a six-year buying spree to ramp up U.S. imports in order to reconfigure the relation between the two countries.

All three major U.S. averages are trading higher by more than 1 percent ahead of a holiday weekend.

U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday Jan. 21 for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Advertisement

Equity markets continued to gain strength despite a weak reading on consumer sentiment.

The University of Michigan said its index came in at a reading of 90.7 this month, down from 98.3 in December. January's preliminary reading was the lowest since October 2016.

The Federal Reserve reported that U.S. manufacturing output increased by the most in 10 months in December, boosted by a surge in the production of motor vehicles and a range of other goods.

Manufacturing production jumped 1.1 percent last month, the biggest gain since February.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24674.94 +304.84 +1.25% SP500 S&P 500 2670.19 +34.23 +1.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7161.615 +77.15 +1.09%

Among the most active are shares of Tesla, which are trading lower after announcing jobs cuts in an effort to reduce the cost of the Model 3 sedan.

Netflix is trading lower after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly sales and gave downbeat revenue targets for the current quarter.

CVS Health rose after settling its disagreement with Walmart and reached a deal on a new pharmacy network.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TSLA TESLA INC. 305.12 -42.19 -12.15% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 342.03 -11.16 -3.16% CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 65.34 +1.97 +3.10%

In Asian markets on Friday, China’s Shanghai ended the session up 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent for the week, a third straight week of gains.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the day 1.3 percent higher and 1.6 percent higher for the week.

Japan’s Nikkei average ended the day 1.3 percent higher and up 1.5 percent for the week.

European markets finished the day higher. London’s FTSE added 2 percent and 0.7 percent for the week, Germany’s DAX rose 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent for the week, France’s CAC gained 1.7 percent and 2 percent for the week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

U.S. stocks got a late afternoon pop on Thursday, curbing earlier losses for the Dow, on word that the U.S. may ease tariffs on China, according to Dow Jones. The Treasury Department pushed back on the reports as did the White House. “No new tariff decisions have been made. We are focused on the current 90 day period and the expected high level visit by China Vice Premier Liu He at the end of this month.” said Lindsay Walters in a statement to FOX Business.

Still the Dow rose 162.94 points, the Nasdaq Composite 49.77 and the S&P 500 nearly 20. Some of companies most sensitive to trade, including Boeing, Caterpillar and 3M led the rebound.