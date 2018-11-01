article

U.S. stocks rallied across the board for a third session and on the first day of November after a scary October which was the worst month for U.S. stocks in seven years.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25380.74 +264.98 +1.05% SP500 S&P 500 2740.37 +28.63 +1.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7434.0567 +128.16 +1.75%

On Thursday, the tech heavy Nasdaq paced the gains as investors focused on Apple earnings due after 4pm ET.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 222.22 +3.36 +1.54%

9 of the S&P’s top 10 sectors rallied led by materials and consumer discretionary. Utilities, a traditional defensive play, saw a modest pullback. Semiconductor stocks saw a nice pop with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index saw its biggest percentage gain since August of 2015.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:SOX PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 1258.075 +55.78 +4.64%

Gold jumped 1.9 percent to $1,238.60 an ounce. Silver soared 3.5 percent to $14.78 an ounce. Copper gained 2.4 percent to $2.72 a pound. The World Gold Council reported that the yellow metal saw the biggest buying boom in the 3Q since 2015.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 116.63 +1.48 +1.29%

The first trading day of the month was a welcome event for investors after stocks fell sharply from early October through the last few days of the month, a skid that briefly wiped out their gains for the year. After a rally over the last two days, the S&P 500 is up 2.3 percent in 2018.

During the sell-off, high-growth companies like technology and industrial firms and smaller, more U.S.-focused stocks were hit especially hard as investors worried about various factors that could slow their growth and their profits. Those included the U.S.-China trade fight, rising interest rates that could make it more expensive to borrow money, and higher costs for fuel and other necessities.

