Stocks rise as investors wait for jobs data

U.S. equity futures are pointing to more gains ahead of the release of the November employment report.

The major futures indexes are indicating a modest rise of 0.3 percent when Wall Street opens for business Friday.

Investors will be looking for clues into the state of the U.S. economy from the Labor Department’s November tally of hiring by nonfarm employers.

Economists expect 180,000 jobs will be created with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6 percent.

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday with major indexes inching downward in the morning before recovering to close the session in positive territory.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27677.79 +28.01 +0.10% SP500 S&P 500 3117.43 +4.67 +0.15% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8570.701343 +4.03 +0.05%

In European trading, Britain's FTSE gained 0.8 percent, the CAC in Paris advanced 0.4 percent and Germany's DAX picked up 0.2 percent.

Investors are hoping that the world’s two biggest economies will reach a trade deal before new U.S. tariffs go into effect Dec. 15 on some popular products made in China, including smartphones and laptops.

On Friday, China's finance ministry said Beijing is waiving tariff hikes on U.S. soybeans and pork while the two sides negotiate a trade deal.

China promised in September to lift the tariffs but no details of when that might take effect were released.

The finance ministry said Friday that Beijing is “carrying out the exclusion” but gave no details. The finance and commerce ministries didn't respond to requests for additional information.

Chinese officials said Thursday a deal hinges on whether the U.S. will agree to roll back some of the tariffs imposed by President Trump after he began his effort to win trade concessions from Beijing in mid-2018.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1 percent, Japan's Nikkei picked up 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.