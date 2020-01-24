Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks rise after Coronavirus not declared a global emergency

The Nasdaq reached an all-time high on Thursday

By FOXBusiness
close
Payne Capital senior wealth adviser Courtney Dominguez and Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management Phil Blancato discuss how recent headlines are affecting the markets. video

Coronavirus unlikely to have long-term effect on markets: Wealth adviser

Payne Capital senior wealth adviser Courtney Dominguez and Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management Phil Blancato discuss how recent headlines are affecting the markets.

U.S. equity futures are trading higher after the World Health Organization decided Thursday against declaring the Coronoavirus outbreak a global emergency for now.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes were indicating a gain of 0.3 percent when Wall Street opens for business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In Asia, China began a week-long Lunar New Year festival that is being overshadowed by the outbreak of a new virus that has killed 26 people and sickened more than 800.

Japan's Nikkei rose less than 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2 percent in a shortened session. Markets were closed in Shanghai and the rest of mainland China.

CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES AS CHINA LOCKS DOWN CITIES

As authorities confirmed more cases of the new virus first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, investors continued to monitor developments in the international effort to keep it from spreading further and potentially harming the global economy.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 1.6 percent, Germany's DAX gained 1.3 percent and France's CAC rose 1.3 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29160.09-26.18-0.09%
SP500S&P 5003325.54+3.79+0.11%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9402.477988+18.71+0.20%

On Thursday, the S&P 500 notched a small gain for the second straight day, climbing 0.1 percent, the Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent to an all-time high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1 percent lower.

Traders also had their eye on a mixed batch of company earnings reports, including encouraging quarterly results from American Airlines and Citrix Systems, and disappointing report cards from Travelers and Raymond James Financial.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Excluding the Nasdaq, the major U.S. stock indexes are on track to end the week with a loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.