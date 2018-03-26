Stocks ready to jump as trade war worries ease

Following the worst week for stocks in more than two years, stocks futures are pointing to a triple-digit gain for the Dow to start for this holiday shortened trading week. Markets will be closed at the end of the week for Good Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Trade war concerns eased on reports that suggest the U.S. and China were looking for solutions and that

China is willing to hold talks.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 1.02%. The S&P 500 added 1.12% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.39%.

“US futures have raced higher on weekend reports that the US and China are working towards a possible deal that improves access for US firms,” said Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG. “With equity markets so heavily beaten down last week, a rebound was a definite possibility, the only questions are how long it lasts and how far it goes.”

Last week, stocks continued to retreat while investors weigh the impact of tariffs and higher interest rates.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 424.69 points, or 1.77%, to 23,533.20. The S&P 500 fell 55.43 points, or 2.1%, to 2,588.26. The Nasdaq Composite was down 174.01 points, or 2.43%, at 6,992.67.

Asian markets continued to decline on concerns of a potential trade war between the U.S. and China.

Japan's Nikkei trimmed early losses but were still down 0.4%.

China stocks extended declines.

The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.6%.

Hong Kong stocks reversed earlier losses to end higher. The Hang Seng Index closed higher by 0.8%.

European markets are trading higher.

London’s FTSE was up 0.3%. France’s CAC traded higher by 0.1% and Germany’s DAX was up 0.4%.

This week’s U.S. economic calendar includes, the Case-Shiller report on home prices, consumer confidence, 4Q GDP, pending home sales and personal income and spending.