Stocks rally on Trump acquittal, tariff cuts

U.S. equity futures are rising following President Trump's Senate trial acquittal and China reducing tariffs on U.S. imports.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.4 percent when trading begins on Wall Street.

Markets are also boosted by strong U.S. corporate earnings. That helped to dampen fears about the impact of sweeping Chinese efforts to contain a viral disease as the death toll rose.

Trump was acquitted after a rare trial before the U.S. Senate on charges of abuse of office following accusations he pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a potential rival in this year's presidential election.

China announced tariff cuts on $75 billion of U.S. imports including auto parts in response to similar American reductions in a trade truce. That followed the signing of the “Phase 1” agreement in their fight over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Meanwhile, Chinese state TV said the government will cut value-added taxes and offer low-interest loans to help businesses weather a downturn caused by anti-virus measures that have depressed travel, retail sales and other industries.

Tokyo's Nikkei jumped 2.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 2.4 percent and China's Shanghai Composite gained 1.7 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29290.85 +483.22 +1.68% SP500 S&P 500 3334.69 +37.10 +1.13% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9508.682598 +40.71 +0.43%

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.4 percent, reaching a new high for a second day.

Investors got encouraging news about the U.S. economy on Wednesday when payroll processor ADP said that private U.S. companies added 291,000 jobs in January, a big increase from December.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management said its index of business activity by service sector companies increased in January, an indicator of continued steady expansion of the economy.

Ford slumped 9.5 percent after the automaker reported weak fourth-quarter earnings to cap off a disappointing year.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.