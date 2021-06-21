Dow roars ahead snapping five day losing streak

U.S. equity markets picked up momentum Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average roared higher now on pace to snap its five-day losing streak and bounce back from its worst week since October.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33813.44 +523.36 +1.57% SP500 S&P 500 4215.17 +48.72 +1.17% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14105.005337 +74.63 +0.53%

The Dow rose over 500 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The choppy trade comes after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard roiled markets on Friday when he suggested a rate hike could occur in 2022 – ahead of the Fed’s 2023 target. On Monday, he followed up in separate remarks, saying an uptick in inflation remains a risk for the economy.

Investors are now looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Tuesday testimony on lessons learned from the central bank’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to see if he provides further clarity on the rate-hike path.

In stocks, Amazon Inc. kicks off is two-day "Prime Day" event. Retailers including Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Kohl’s are holding their own sales to try and win business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,462.65 -24.25 -0.70% WMT WALMART, INC. 136.12 +1.07 +0.79% TGT TARGET CORP. 233.03 +2.38 +1.03% KSS KOHL'S CORP. 52.74 +2.28 +4.52%

American Airlines Group Inc. will cancel about 1% of its flights in July as labor shortages will prevent the company from being able to handle pent-up travel demand.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 22.16 -0.13 -0.57%

GameStop Corp. named CEO Matt Furlong to its board of directors. Investors will also learn later this week if the video game retailer will enter the Russell 1,000 Index in its annual rebalancing. Shares have advanced 1,035% this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 203.21 -10.49 -4.91%

In deals, Amsterdam-based CNH Industrial N.V. agreed to buy Raven Industries, a U.S.-based agriculture technology company for $58 a share, a 33.6% premium to the four-week weighted stock price. The deal gives Raven an enterprise value of $2.1 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CNH n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. RAVN RAVEN INDS 57.71 +19.09 +49.43%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 20 cents to $71.84 a barrel and gold climbed $9.40 to $1,778.40 an ounce.

Overseas markets traded mixed.

European bourses were higher across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 advancing 0.74%, France’s CAC 40 gaining 0.35% and Britain’s FTSE 100 edging up 0.1%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 0.12% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.08% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 3.29%.