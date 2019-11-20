Stocks poised to pause record run

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a pullback on Wall Street when trading begins on Wednesday.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 0.4 percent, or about 100 points off the Dow..

The concern comes after the U.S. Senate passed a resolution supporting human rights in Hong Kong following months of increasingly violent protests.

The resolution has added to worries over prospects for Beijing and Washington to resolve a tariff war that is hammering manufacturing in the world’s two biggest economies.

In Europe, London's FTSE fell 1.4 percent, Germany’s DAX was down 0.9 percent and France's CAC declined 0.7 percent.

In Hong Kong, a small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, were still holed up at a Hong Kong university Wednesday as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus.

Police were waiting the demonstrators out after 10 days of some of the most intense protests the city has seen in more than five months of often-violent unrest. Since the siege began Sunday, more than 1,000 people have been arrested and hundreds of injured treated at hospitals, authorities said.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.8 percent, China's Shanghai Composite declined 0.8 percent and Japan's Nikkei declined 0.6 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27934.02 -102.20 -0.36% SP500 S&P 500 3120.18 -1.85 -0.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8570.658078 +20.72 +0.24%

In the Tuesday session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 pulled back from record levels, sidetracked by weakness in shares of Home Depot and other retailers. The Nasdaq Composite rose 20.72 points, or 0.2 percent, to a record of 8570.66.

Beijing and Washington are negotiating a preliminary deal that could help avert increases in the billions of dollars in tariffs each side has imposed on the other’s exports in the dispute over industrial and technology policy and trade.

Trump said Tuesday he was prepared to raise tariffs on Chinese exports further if an agreement cannot be reached.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.