Stocks poised to continue record run

Equity futures were pointing to gains ahead of a revised report on second-quarter growth as well as pending home sales.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.07%. The S&P 500 added 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.21%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged higher to new record highs on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a new all-time closing high for the third straight session. The S&P also briefly hit 2,900 for the first time in history during intraday trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.38 points, or 0.06 percent, to 26,064.02. The S&P ticked 0.79 points higher, closing at 2,897.53. The Nasdaq gained 12.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 8,030.04.

In company news, shares of Tiffany gained after the company released its latest quarterly results, while Sears shares climbed after the company expanded its “tire-store” partnership with Amazon.

Economic data released Tuesday included the latest Case-Shiller home prices, which showed home price growth slowed further in July. Consumers were much more confident in August than expected.

In European trading on Wednesday, London’s FTSE was lower by 0.32%, Germany’s DAX is down 0.01% and France’s CAC is off 0.02%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the day up 0.23%.

Japan’s Nikkei extended its winning streak to 7-days, gaining 0.15%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.