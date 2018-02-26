Stocks poised to begin new week with gains

.

Continue Reading Below

Stock futures are setting up for a pop to the upside when trading begins Monday morning.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.66%. The S&P 500 added 0.31% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.16%t.

The Dow ended the week in positive territory, as stocks rallied for a second straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 347.51 points, or 1.39%, to 25,309. The S&P 500 rose 43.34 points, or 1.6%, to 2,747.30. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 127.31 points, or 1.77%, to 7,337.39 in a strong day for tech stocks.

Investors will be listening this week to central bank heads, Mark Carney of the Bank of England, Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank and from the new Federal Reserve chief.

“The one not to miss this week though will be new Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearances before the House Financial Services Committee (Tuesday) and Senate Banking Committee (Thursday) as he lays out his plans for interest rates this year and beyond and we learn whether the central bank under his leadership will differ from that of Yellen’s,” said Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at Oanda.

Also, a full plate of economic reports is on tap including reports on housing, 4Q GDP and manufacturing. New home sales numbers will be released on Monday, Case/Shiller home prices on Tuesday and pending home sales on Wednesday. Retail earnings will also be in the spotlight with Macy’s reporting on Tuesday and Lowe’s on Wednesday along with others.

European Markets opened higher. London’s FTSE was up .031%, France’s CAC gained 0.53% and Germany’s DAX rose 0.47%

In Asia, Japan’s stock rose to near three-week highs. The Nikkei ended the day up 1.2 percent at 22,153.63, after earlier touching the highest since Feb. 7.

Chinese blue chips added 0.7 percent as China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely, with a proposal to potentially remove term limits.

Hong Kong stocks rose to a three-week high, the Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent to 31,498.60.