Stocks poised for another day of gains

Equity markets look to add to the gains from the prior session as investor concerns about the future of interest rates eases

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.33%. The S&P 500 added 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.27%.

Investors also digested a new reading on U.S. jobs. The Labor Department on Thursday said the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dipped to a near 45-year low last week, falling 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 164.70 points, or 0.66%, to 24,962.48. The S&P 500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.1%, to 2,703.96. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed its early gains, falling 8.14 points, or 0.11%, to 7,210.09.

In Asia , stocks in Tokyo rose on Friday in light trade as fears of more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes eased.

The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at 21,892.78, with shares of construction and utilities rising. For the week, it was up 0.8 percent, rising for a second straight week.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 3,289.02 in a holiday shortened week and has rebounded over 7 percent from a low hit on Feb. 9.

Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, capping a holiday-shortened trading week, rising 1.0 percent, to 31,267.17.

Oil prices dipped lower on Friday as concerns about high U.S. crude exports topped the drop in oil inventories.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.74 a barrel.