Stocks point to gains following two days of losses

By StocksFOXBusiness

Gitterman Wealth management portfolio manager Jordan Kimmel and Optionpit.com Founder Mark Sebastian on their predictions for how the markets may trade in April.

Will market volatility continue in April?<br>

Gitterman Wealth management portfolio manager Jordan Kimmel and Optionpit.com Founder Mark Sebastian on their predictions for how the markets may trade in April.<br>

Stock futures are pointing higher after a day that saw technology stocks take another hit.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.26%. The S&P 500 added 0.33% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.62%.

The Nasdaq Composite finished the prior session at its lowest level in more than a month as Amazon and Tesla tumbled.

Amazon’s sank on a report that President Donald Trump was looking at a change in tax treatment for the e-commerce giant, citing concern over “mom-and-pop retailers."

Amazon shares are in a correction, defined as a drop of 10% or more from its recent high. Tesla is in a bear market, which is a 20% or more decline from a recent high.

On the day, the Dow slipped by 9.29 points, or 0.04%, to 23,848.42 at the close. The Nasdaq lost 59.58, or 0.85%, to 6,949.23. The S&P fell by 7.62, or 0.29%, to 2,605.

Investors had important economic reports to consider. The final reading on 4Q growth came in at 2.9%, above the previously reported 2.5%, while topping the Thomson Reuters  consensus of 2.7%.

Traders also digested the latest housing data, which showed pending home sales increasing by 3.1%.

On today’s economic calendar, investors will get the latest data on personal income & spending, weekly jobless claims and University of Michigan consumer sentiment.

Asian markets rose on perceived progress in issues involving North Korea.

China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day rising 1.2%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed up 0.2%.

In Japan, the Nikkei ended higher by 0.6%.

European markets opened higher.

London’s FTSE is up 0.33%. France’s CAC is up by 0.32% and Germany’s DAX is rising by 0.33%