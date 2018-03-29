Stocks point to gains following two days of losses

Stock futures are pointing higher after a day that saw technology stocks take another hit.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.26%. The S&P 500 added 0.33% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.62%.

The Nasdaq Composite finished the prior session at its lowest level in more than a month as Amazon and Tesla tumbled.

Amazon’s sank on a report that President Donald Trump was looking at a change in tax treatment for the e-commerce giant, citing concern over “mom-and-pop retailers."

Amazon shares are in a correction, defined as a drop of 10% or more from its recent high. Tesla is in a bear market, which is a 20% or more decline from a recent high.

On the day, the Dow slipped by 9.29 points, or 0.04%, to 23,848.42 at the close. The Nasdaq lost 59.58, or 0.85%, to 6,949.23. The S&P fell by 7.62, or 0.29%, to 2,605.

Investors had important economic reports to consider. The final reading on 4Q growth came in at 2.9%, above the previously reported 2.5%, while topping the Thomson Reuters consensus of 2.7%.

Traders also digested the latest housing data, which showed pending home sales increasing by 3.1%.

On today’s economic calendar, investors will get the latest data on personal income & spending, weekly jobless claims and University of Michigan consumer sentiment.

Asian markets rose on perceived progress in issues involving North Korea.

China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day rising 1.2%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed up 0.2%.

In Japan, the Nikkei ended higher by 0.6%.

European markets opened higher.

London’s FTSE is up 0.33%. France’s CAC is up by 0.32% and Germany’s DAX is rising by 0.33%