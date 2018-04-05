Stocks point to gains after Wednesday’s wild ride

Traders are betting that recent tariff threats are just negotiations between the U.S. and China and will lead to a compromise. That sentiment is sending futures higher.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.39%. The S&P 500 added 0.43% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.65%.

The trading of tariff threats sent stocks on a rollercoaster ride, coming back from a 510 point midday decline to closing with a 230 points gain.

The Dow industrials added 230.94 points, or 1%, to 24264.30. The S&P 500 climbed 30.24 points, or 1.2%, to 2644.69. The Nasdaq Composite gained 100.83 points, or 1.5%, to 7042.11.

China had retaliated against the U.S. for tariffs on goods by matching the 25% duties on an assortment of U.S. products to the tune of $50 billion.

Japan's Nikkei was already closed for the day on Wednesday when China announced the tariffs on U.S. products. In the Thursday session, the U.S. showing willingness to negotiate gave sentiment a boost sending the Nikkei 1.6% higher.

Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for a holiday.

On the U.S. economic front, investors will get one more labor-related report in the form of weekly jobless claims, prior to Friday’s release of the monthly jobs report. The latest trade deficit report will also be issued.