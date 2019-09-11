Stocks open to small gains

U.S. stocks opened little changed Wednesday, moments after traders at the New York Stock Exchange observed a moment of silence to recognize the Sept. 11 anniversary and honor the victims, survivors and their families.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27057.12 +147.69 +0.55% SP500 S&P 500 2994.42 +15.03 +0.50% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8154.191091 +70.04 +0.87%

Apple shares were in focus a day after the tech giant announced its Apple TV Plus will cost $4.99 a month, delivering a “major shot across the bow” at higher-priced streaming services like Netflix, Disney and Roku, according to Wedbush Securities.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 222.88 +6.18 +2.85% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 287.50 -0.49 -0.17% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 135.67 -0.12 -0.09% ROKU ROKU INC 148.10 +3.96 +2.75%

Elsewhere, General Motors opened lower after announcing a recall of more than 3.4 million vehicles. And Dow heavyweight Boeing will be watched as Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenberg is set to speak at a Morgan Stanley conference at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 39.34 -0.24 -0.61% BA BOEING COMPANY 381.97 +12.48 +3.38%

Advertisement

GameStop and Dave & Busters were under pressure after announcing disappointing results.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GME GAMESTOP CORP 4.58 -0.51 -10.02% PLAY DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT INC 41.76 -1.97 -4.49%

The Labor Department reported producer prices, excluding food and energy, rose 0.4 percent in August. They were up 1.9 percent year-over-year, the report said.

Commodities were mixed with West Texas Intermediate crude oil up slightly and gold fractionally lower. U.S. Treasurys were seeing light selling, with the benchmark 10-year yield up almost 2 basis points at 1.75 percent.

Looking overseas, London's FTSE was up 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.7 percent and France CAC was higher by 0.4 percent. The European Central Bank meets Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei added 0.96 percent to close at a six-week high. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.8 percent for the day and China's Shanghai Composite ended down 0.4 percent.

Ken Martin contributed to this report.