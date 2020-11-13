Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Dow futures rise on Disney, vaccine optimism

The Dow and S&P look to wrap a winning week

close
The Fitz-Gerald Group Principal Keith Fitz-Gerald, Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne and Federated Hermes senior equity strategist Linda Duessel on how to invest in today’s markets. video

Too many investors focusing on S&P 500, not diversifying: Expert

The Fitz-Gerald Group Principal Keith Fitz-Gerald, Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne and Federated Hermes senior equity strategist Linda Duessel on how to invest in today’s markets.

U.S. stock futures moved higher on Friday helped by better-than-expected earnings and vaccine optimism.

Continue Reading Below

DOW FUTURES RISE 200+ POINTS 

Dow Futures tacked on more than 200 points, with shares of Disney fueling some of the gains up 3% in the early session after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, even with the negative impact of the pandemic.

DISNEY+ SILVER LINING IN PANDEMIC PLAGUED QUARTER

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY135.52-2.30-1.67%

Other stocks to watch this morning include Pfizer, BioNTech and Eli Lilly all expected to open higher.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PFEPFIZER INC.37.55-0.95-2.47%
BNTXBIONTECH SE101.63-7.82-7.14%
LLYELI LILLY & COMPANY141.03-3.73-2.58%

DOW AND S&P 500 ON PACE FOR WEEKLY GAINS

Any gains on Friday will extend the Dow's weekly rise of nearly 3% and a more modest 0.8% for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq is pacing for a 1.6% drop as investors rotated out of large-cap take for several sessions.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29080.17-317.46-1.08%
SP500S&P 5003537.01-35.65-1.00%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11709.588657-76.84-0.65%

Stocks slipped Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned on rising COVID-19 cases. "With the virus spreading now it could be a challenging two months," he said during a Q&A session at the European Central Bank Forum.

ECONOMIC DATA

As for economic data, the Producer Price Index rose 0.5% year-over-year slightly higher than estimates tracked by Refinitiv. Excluding volatile food and energy prices rose 1.1% year-over-year.

In other reports, the University of Michigan’s preliminary index of consumer sentiment for November is due at 10 AM ET. It’s expected to inch up to 82.0 from October’s final reading of 81.8, which was the highest since March. This represents a real-time sentiment picture vs. other lagging indicators.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS