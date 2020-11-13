Dow futures rise on Disney, vaccine optimism
The Dow and S&P look to wrap a winning week
U.S. stock futures moved higher on Friday helped by better-than-expected earnings and vaccine optimism.
Continue Reading Below
DOW FUTURES RISE 200+ POINTS
Dow Futures tacked on more than 200 points, with shares of Disney fueling some of the gains up 3% in the early session after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, even with the negative impact of the pandemic.
DISNEY+ SILVER LINING IN PANDEMIC PLAGUED QUARTER
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY COMPANY
|135.52
|-2.30
|-1.67%
Other stocks to watch this morning include Pfizer, BioNTech and Eli Lilly all expected to open higher.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|37.55
|-0.95
|-2.47%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|101.63
|-7.82
|-7.14%
|LLY
|ELI LILLY & COMPANY
|141.03
|-3.73
|-2.58%
DOW AND S&P 500 ON PACE FOR WEEKLY GAINS
Any gains on Friday will extend the Dow's weekly rise of nearly 3% and a more modest 0.8% for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq is pacing for a 1.6% drop as investors rotated out of large-cap take for several sessions.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|29080.17
|-317.46
|-1.08%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3537.01
|-35.65
|-1.00%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11709.588657
|-76.84
|-0.65%
Stocks slipped Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned on rising COVID-19 cases. "With the virus spreading now it could be a challenging two months," he said during a Q&A session at the European Central Bank Forum.
ECONOMIC DATA
As for economic data, the Producer Price Index rose 0.5% year-over-year slightly higher than estimates tracked by Refinitiv. Excluding volatile food and energy prices rose 1.1% year-over-year.
In other reports, the University of Michigan’s preliminary index of consumer sentiment for November is due at 10 AM ET. It’s expected to inch up to 82.0 from October’s final reading of 81.8, which was the highest since March. This represents a real-time sentiment picture vs. other lagging indicators.