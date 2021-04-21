Stocks stage rebound even as Netflix sinks

U.S. equity markets reversed early losses Wednesday as the major averages looked to bounce back from two days of selling.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34052.84 +231.54 +0.68% SP500 S&P 500 4160.35 +25.41 +0.61% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13880.012358 +93.74 +0.68%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite inched higher by 0.28% and 0.07%, respectively. The major averages on Tuesday suffered their biggest decline in a month as the number of COVID-19 cases rose worldwide.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XLE ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 47.51 +0.40 +0.84% XLC THE COMMUNICATION SERVICES SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 75.81 -0.19 -0.25% XLV HEALTH CARE SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 123.23 +1.26 +1.03%

Energy and communication stocks saw early weakness, while healthcare rose.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 511.33 -38.24 -6.96%

In stocks, Netflix Inc. added 3.98 million subscribers in the three months through March, well below the 6.2 million new users that were expected, and warned that it anticipated adding only 1 million subscribers in the current quarter. Both earnings and revenue exceeded expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 58.32 -0.03 -0.06%

Verizon Communications Inc. lost a larger than expected 178,000 wireless customers last quarter amid increased competition from rivals AT&T Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HAL HALLIBURTON CO. 18.78 -1.03 -5.20% BHI n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Elsewhere in earnings, oilfield services provider Halliburton Co. swung to a quarterly profit as oil prices bounced and drilling demand picked up from the COVID-19 induced slowdown.

Rival Baker Hughes Co. said it was "cautiously optimistic" that the oil industry has moved past the worst of its COVID-19-induced slump. The company reported mixed quarterly results as revenue fell 12% year over year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NDAQ NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC 160.09 +0.41 +0.26% ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 119.31 -0.45 -0.38%

Meanwhile, exchange operator Nasdaq Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as volatile markets and a surge of new listings helped drive a 21% year-over-year increase in net revenue.

Traders will also be monitoring a Senate committee hearing on the treatment of app developers by Apple Inc. and Google.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 133.13 +0.03 +0.02% GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,264.11 -14.90 -0.65%

Apple on Tuesday afternoon announced upgrades to its computers and tablets and a new device for helping find lost items like keys and wallets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $1.62 to $61.05 per barrel and gold ticked up $6.30 to $1,784.70 an ounce.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Overseas markets were mixed.

European markets were choppy with France’s CAC 40 up 0.35%, Britain’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.15% and Germany’s DAX 30 sliding 0.25%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 paced the decline, finishing down 2.03%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 1.76% and China’s Shanghai Composite was unchanged.