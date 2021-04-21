Stocks stage rebound even as Netflix sinks
U.S. equity markets reversed early losses Wednesday as the major averages looked to bounce back from two days of selling.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34052.84
|+231.54
|+0.68%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4160.35
|+25.41
|+0.61%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13880.012358
|+93.74
|+0.68%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite inched higher by 0.28% and 0.07%, respectively. The major averages on Tuesday suffered their biggest decline in a month as the number of COVID-19 cases rose worldwide.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XLE
|ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|47.51
|+0.40
|+0.84%
|XLC
|THE COMMUNICATION SERVICES SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND
|75.81
|-0.19
|-0.25%
|XLV
|HEALTH CARE SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|123.23
|+1.26
|+1.03%
Energy and communication stocks saw early weakness, while healthcare rose.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NFLX
|NETFLIX, INC.
|511.33
|-38.24
|-6.96%
In stocks, Netflix Inc. added 3.98 million subscribers in the three months through March, well below the 6.2 million new users that were expected, and warned that it anticipated adding only 1 million subscribers in the current quarter. Both earnings and revenue exceeded expectations.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
|58.32
|-0.03
|-0.06%
Verizon Communications Inc. lost a larger than expected 178,000 wireless customers last quarter amid increased competition from rivals AT&T Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HAL
|HALLIBURTON CO.
|18.78
|-1.03
|-5.20%
|BHI
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Elsewhere in earnings, oilfield services provider Halliburton Co. swung to a quarterly profit as oil prices bounced and drilling demand picked up from the COVID-19 induced slowdown.
Rival Baker Hughes Co. said it was "cautiously optimistic" that the oil industry has moved past the worst of its COVID-19-induced slump. The company reported mixed quarterly results as revenue fell 12% year over year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NDAQ
|NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC
|160.09
|+0.41
|+0.26%
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
|119.31
|-0.45
|-0.38%
Meanwhile, exchange operator Nasdaq Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as volatile markets and a surge of new listings helped drive a 21% year-over-year increase in net revenue.
Traders will also be monitoring a Senate committee hearing on the treatment of app developers by Apple Inc. and Google.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|133.13
|+0.03
|+0.02%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET, INC.
|2,264.11
|-14.90
|-0.65%
Apple on Tuesday afternoon announced upgrades to its computers and tablets and a new device for helping find lost items like keys and wallets.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $1.62 to $61.05 per barrel and gold ticked up $6.30 to $1,784.70 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mixed.
European markets were choppy with France’s CAC 40 up 0.35%, Britain’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.15% and Germany’s DAX 30 sliding 0.25%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 paced the decline, finishing down 2.03%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 1.76% and China’s Shanghai Composite was unchanged.