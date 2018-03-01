Stocks move lower ahead of Fed Chair’s return to Capitol Hill

Equity futures have taken a step lower ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

Dow Jones futures were down by 0.34%, The S&P 500 futures lost 0.28% and the Nasdaq composite was off 0.19%.

In the last session, shares saw early gains slide away, finishing up a losing month for stocks with a down day.

The Dow was down 380 points, or 1.5% to 25,029. The S&P 500 dropped 30 points, or 1.11% to 2,713, and the Nasdaq lost 57 points, or 0.78% to 7,273.

February snapped a 10-month winning streak for the Dow. In fact, the month was the worst for both the Dow and S&P since January 2016.

The day started for investors with the government reading on 4Q GDP coming in at 2.5%, which was right in line with expectations, but down from the initial reading of 2.6% and from the 3Q growth of 3.2%.

Investors will hang on every word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during today’s testimony. Markets were concerned about the number of future interest rate hikes following his comments during testimony earlier in the week when addressing a House committee.

In that testimony, Powell said that the U.S. economy was strong and that interest rate hikes will continue.

“A lot of people have been looking for inflation from past monetary policy to creep up and we are starting to see the value of treasuries fall and interest rates rise. Inflation could be behind this,” said Edward Stringham, President of the American Institute for Economic Research and teaches economics at Trinity College. “Powell is likely similar to Yellen on monetary policy but less into regulation than her and the latter is important now that the Fed has been expanding its authority into that area.”

On the economic calendar, a full plate of reports are scheduled: Personal Income & Spending, Weekly Jobless Claims and a reading on manufacturing.

The automakers will also report their monthly sales numbers for February.

On the earnings front, the run of retailers reporting results includes: Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s, Gap and Nordstrom.

European markets opened lower following disappointing earnings reports. London’s FTSE was off 0.3%, France’s CAC lost 0.3% and Germany’s DAX was down 0.7%

“Yet again a late sell-off in the US has put UK and European markets to flight, with sentiment soured by WPP’s dire earnings this morning,” said Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG. “Sentiment seems extremely fragile at present, with investors alternating between rampant optimism and unbridled pessimism. The latter seem to hold sway this morning, especially with more Powell testimony on the way this afternoon.”

In Asia, investor sentiment tracked the Dow and S&P’s down month. Japan’s Nikkei fell to a two-week low, dropping 1.6% to 21,724.

In China, a positive report on factory growth helped to support stocks. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4% to 3,273.