Stocks slip ahead of consumer sentiment data

U.S. stock indexes slipped Friday as investors awaited the latest data on consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.11%, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite index slid 0.16% and 0.23%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34668.85 -82.47 -0.24% SP500 S&P 500 4454.68 -19.07 -0.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15116.941449 -64.98 -0.43%

The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for September is due out at 10 a.m. ET with analysts expecting a slight increase to 72.

BILLIONAIRE FUND MANAGER GUNDLACH DEBUNKS ‘TRANSITORY' INFLATION

Stocks are expected to see heightened volatility on Friday as it is a quadruple witching day, or when stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures expire simultaneously.

Invesco Plc is in talks to merge with State Street Corp.’s asset management business, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IVZ INVESCO LTD. 26.18 +1.31 +5.27% STT STATE STREET CORP. 86.47 -0.62 -0.71%

Electric-car maker Lucid Group Inc. shares were sharply higher for a second day after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said one of its cars had a 520-mile range, the longest of any car inspected by the agency.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LCID LUCID GROUP 22.13 +0.96 +4.53%

Elsewhere, Newell Brands Inc. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates and raised its full-year sales guidance.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NWL NEWELL BRANDS, INC. 25.02 +0.01 +0.02%

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s board of directors approved a share buyback plan of up to $2 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FANG DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 84.00 +3.93 +4.91%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 75 cents to $71.86 a barrel and gold slipped $2.60 to $1,754.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets were higher.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

European bourses reversed early losses with France's CAC 40 gaining 0.35%, Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.15 and Germany’s DAX 30 higher by 0.02%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.03%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.58% and China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.19%.