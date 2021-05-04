Nasdaq leads stock drop, Pfizer, CVS buck selling
87% of U.S. companies have beaten profit estimates
U.S. stocks slipped in early trading as investors digested a fresh batch of corporate earnings.
The Nasdaq Composite paced the declines down over 1% led by Tesla and AMD.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13642.929089
|-252.19
|-1.81%
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|668.52
|-16.38
|-2.39%
|AMD
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
|77.56
|-0.98
|-1.25%
While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also fell 0.25% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33894.18
|-219.05
|-0.64%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4153.1
|-39.56
|-0.94%
In earnings news, both Pfizer and CVS boosted financial outlooks as demand for COVID-19 related items fueled results and shares moved higher.
"We delivered strong first-quarter results and improved our outlook for the year," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "We continue to execute on our strategy while simultaneously managing through a pandemic, helping the country on the road to recovery.
BIDEN TALKS TAXES ON AMERICANS EARNING LESS THAN $400K
Moderna also in focus after announcing plans to boost its manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. "Our manufacturing facility has been core to our long-term strategy and has enabled us to provide the scale and flexibility to support the development of our mRNA medicines and vaccines including our COVID-19 vaccine," said CEO Stéphane Bancel in a statement.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|39.64
|-0.16
|-0.40%
|CVS
|CVS HEALTH CORP.
|79.25
|+1.60
|+2.06%
Marathon Oil shares were also lower after the company announced it has reduced $500 million in debt.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRO
|MARATHON OIL
|11.03
|-0.12
|-1.12%
After the closing bell investors will get results from Lyft, Xilinx, and Zillow to name a few.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LYFT
|LYFT INC.
|54.56
|-2.52
|-4.41%
|XLNX
|XILINX, INC.
|121.55
|-2.00
|-1.62%
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|119.05
|-6.65
|-5.29%
In commodities, oil continues its upward climb touching the $65 per barrel level, while gold was modestly lower trading at $1,782 an ounce.