Nasdaq leads stock drop, Pfizer, CVS buck selling

U.S. stocks slipped in early trading as investors digested a fresh batch of corporate earnings.

The Nasdaq Composite paced the declines down over 1% led by Tesla and AMD.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13642.929089 -252.19 -1.81% TSLA TESLA, INC. 668.52 -16.38 -2.39% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 77.56 -0.98 -1.25%

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also fell 0.25% and 0.53%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33894.18 -219.05 -0.64% SP500 S&P 500 4153.1 -39.56 -0.94%

In earnings news, both Pfizer and CVS boosted financial outlooks as demand for COVID-19 related items fueled results and shares moved higher.

"We delivered strong first-quarter results and improved our outlook for the year," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "We continue to execute on our strategy while simultaneously managing through a pandemic, helping the country on the road to recovery.

BIDEN TALKS TAXES ON AMERICANS EARNING LESS THAN $400K

Moderna also in focus after announcing plans to boost its manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. "Our manufacturing facility has been core to our long-term strategy and has enabled us to provide the scale and flexibility to support the development of our mRNA medicines and vaccines including our COVID-19 vaccine," said CEO Stéphane Bancel in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 39.64 -0.16 -0.40% CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 79.25 +1.60 +2.06%

Marathon Oil shares were also lower after the company announced it has reduced $500 million in debt.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRO MARATHON OIL 11.03 -0.12 -1.12%

After the closing bell investors will get results from Lyft, Xilinx, and Zillow to name a few.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LYFT LYFT INC. 54.56 -2.52 -4.41% XLNX XILINX, INC. 121.55 -2.00 -1.62% Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 119.05 -6.65 -5.29%

In commodities, oil continues its upward climb touching the $65 per barrel level, while gold was modestly lower trading at $1,782 an ounce.