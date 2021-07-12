Stocks hit records as Disney leads Dow

U.S. stocks rose across the board Monday afternoon as investors position themselves ahead of key inflation data and earnings from the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, while also taking in the future of space tourism after billionaire Richard Branson blasted successfully into orbit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points or 0.33%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.32% and 0.16%, respectively. All three of the major averages were on pace for fresh record highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35002.48 +132.32 +0.38% SP500 S&P 500 4384.21 +14.66 +0.34% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14724.608031 +22.69 +0.15%

Disney shares led the Dow after confirming ‘Black Widow’ pulled in $215 million globally at the Weekend Box Office.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 184.90 +7.94 +4.49%

Virgin Galactic shares, reversed morning gains, after floating a potential $500 million stock sale following Richard Branson’s historic space flight. Next up, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to take off at the end of the month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 40.16 -9.11 -18.49% UFO PROCURE ETF TRUST II PROCURE SPACE ETF 30.73 -0.31 -1.00% ARKX ARK ETF TR SPACE EXPLORATION & INNOVAT 20.85 -0.05 -0.24%

Also, Tesla shares are in focus as CEO Elon Musk testified in person over the $2.5 billion acquisition of Solar City after some shareholders dispute the deal. Investors are unfazed by the legal wrangling thus far.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 683.34 +26.39 +4.02%

Earnings from the big banks, including Wells Fargo, will kick off tomorrow, with one-quarter of the financial firms reporting this week. Charles Schwab will report on Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 158.34 +3.00 +1.93% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 381.53 +9.54 +2.57% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 44.16 +0.23 +0.51% SCHW THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORP. 71.81 +1.33 +1.89%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 42.81 -0.14 -0.33% AOUT AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC. 34.10 +0.31 +0.92%

Other key earnings will come from Delta Airlines on Wednesday and American Outdoor Brands Thursday.

In commodities, oil lost 46 cents per barrel or 0.62% to $74.10. While gold lost $4.50 per troy ounce or 0.25% to $1805.50.

Overseas, European markets all closed with gains as the FTSE 100 Index rose 3.54 points or 0.05% to 7125.42, Germany's DAX gained 102.58 points or 0.65% to 15790.51, France's CAC gained 29.83 points or 0.46% to 6559.25. While the EURO STOXX 50 Index ended up 25.29 points or 0.62% to 4093.38.

Asian stocks also advanced with the NIKKEI 225 Index rising 628.60 points or 2.25%, the Shanghai Composite Index up 23.75 points or 0.67%, and the Hang Seng Index is up 170.70 points or 0.62%.