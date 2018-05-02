Stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision

The Federal Reserve is not expected to raise its benchmark interest rate when it emerges from its May policy meeting Wednesday. But the central bank could make changes to its statement, setting the table for a rate hike in June. Investors will be looking for changes in language on inflation.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.10%. The S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.33%.

Apple shares spiked in after-hours trading on Tuesday as the tech giant topped earnings expectations and announced a $100 billion boost to its share buyback program. The rally came even as iPhone sales fell slightly short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Apple’s revenue jumped 16% to $61.1 billion in the second quarter, up from $52.9 billion for the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $60.82 billion.

Apple also announced a 16% increase of its cash dividend to 73 cents per share, up from 63 cents per share, as well as a stock buyback program that will extend into the third quarter.

The Dow fell Tuesday as disappointing quarterly results from some companies weighed on the blue chips.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 64.10 points, or 0.27%, to 24,099.05. The S&P 500 ticked 6.75 points higher, or 0.24%, to 2,654.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.44 points, or 0.91%, to 7,130.70.

Pfizer hurt the Dow, falling after it reported revenue that missed estimates. McDonald’s dropped as a decline in U.S. customer visits overshadowed global sales and profit growth, which was reported Monday.

Tesla is out with quarterly results after the close of trading today. Analysts will be taking a closer look at Tesla's numbers on its Model 3, which has hit some production snags

Prior to the opening bell, investors will get the first of this week’s labor-related reports with the ADP employment report on private sector hiring. The Thomson Reuters estimate is for 200 thousand jobs to have been added.

The government will release the April employment report on Friday The Thomson Reuters estimate is for 193 thousand nonfarm jobs to be added to payrolls.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.6%.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.16%. Japanese markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays,

FOX Business' Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.