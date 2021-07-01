Stocks mixed, oil tops $75 as second quarter kicks off

U.S. equity markets inched higher and oil hit its highest level in almost three years as the second half of the year got underway on Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34571.86 +69.35 +0.20% SP500 S&P 500 4307.58 +10.08 +0.23% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14467.539355 -36.41 -0.25%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 70 points, or 0.19%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed.

JOBLESS CLAIMS TUMBLE TO PRE-PANDEMIC LOW

The quiet start to the second half comes as the S&P 500 has gained 14% so far this year while the Dow and Nasdaq have both gained 13%. The major averages have booked five straight quarters of gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 50.54 +0.66 +1.32% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 105.96 +1.24 +1.18% HAL HALLIBURTON CO. 23.75 +0.67 +2.88%

In stocks, oil-related names like Chevron Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Halliburton Co. were in focus as West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $2.22 to $75.69 a barrel, the highest since October 2018. Investors are awaiting a decision on production from OPEC and its allies.

OIL TRADERS WARY OF OPEC'S POSSIBLE PRODUCTION CUT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 80.73 -4.25 -5.00%

Meanwhile, Micron Technology Inc. reported earnings and revenue that outpaced estimates. The chipmaker also announced plans to sell its Lehi, Utah, plant to Texas Instruments Inc. for $900 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 49.66 -2.94 -5.60%

Walgreens Boots Alliance swung to a quarterly profit, boosted by a rebound in prescription volumes. The pharmacy chain raised its full-year profit growth forecast.

In deals, Philip Morris International Inc. will buy nicotine gum maker Fertin Pharma from private equity firm EQT for 5.1 billion Danish krone ($813.1 million). The deal comes as the cigarette maker continues its push into the smoke-free product category.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 100.11 +1.05 +1.06%

Elsewhere, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said quarterly deliveries more than doubled versus a year ago.

Krispy Kreme Inc. priced its initial public offering at $17 a share, below the $21 to $24 range that was expected. Shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DNUT.

Overseas markets were mixed.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.73% while France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.52% and 0.22%, respectively.

Asian bourses all ended lower with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index losing 0.57%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining 0.29% and China’s Shanghai Composite sliding 0.07%.