Stocks gear up for a higher open on thawing trade tensions

The Dow geared up for a higher open on Wednesday, with the major U.S. stock market index lifted by signs of easing trade tensions.

Meanwhile, the tech rally shows no signs of slowing down, with the Nasdaq gearing up for what could be its third consecutive record-setting session.

Investors are starting to have faith that compromise on trade will be reached after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly told President Donald Trump on Tuesday that Canada should be exempt from metals tariffs.

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations will meet on Friday and Saturday. Trade will likely be a major topic of conversation.

In terms of economic news, trade deficit data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET as well as first quarter productivity and unit labor costs data.

Commodities were mixed, but gold and oil futures were lower.

