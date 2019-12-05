Stocks look to continue rally on trade deal hopes

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open on Thursday when trading begins on Wall Street.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a rise of 0.3 percent following Wednesday's rally on trade talk optimism.

In Europe on Thursday, France’s CAC 40 added 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX was flat and Britain’s FTSE was lower by 0.1 percent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent.

Shares on Wall Street finished higher on Wednesday, with gains snapping a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500.

The U.S. market has swung sharply for months on every hint of progress or delay in talks between the world’s largest economies, and Asian regional indexes have tended to reflect those fluctuations.

In the latest development, Bloomberg News reported that U.S. negotiators expect a “Phase 1” trade agreement to be completed before U.S. tariffs are set to rise on Chinese products on Dec. 15.

The report came a day after Trump said he wouldn’t mind waiting until after the 2020 elections for a deal, a remark that officials reportedly called off the cuff but nevertheless sent markets skidding.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.