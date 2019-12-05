Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks look to continue rally on trade deal hopes

By FOXBusiness
close
Hudson Institute Chinese strategy director Dr. Michael Pillsbury discusses the influential power President Trump has on China and explains why China will abide by a phase one trade deal if it's in its interest.video

Will Trump increase tariffs on China?

Hudson Institute Chinese strategy director Dr. Michael Pillsbury discusses the influential power President Trump has on China and explains why China will abide by a phase one trade deal if it's in its interest.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open on Thursday when trading begins on Wall Street.

Continue Reading Below

The three major futures indexes are indicating a rise of 0.3 percent following Wednesday's rally on trade talk optimism.

In Europe on Thursday, France’s CAC 40 added 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX was flat and Britain’s FTSE was lower by 0.1 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent,  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent.

Shares on Wall Street finished higher on Wednesday, with gains snapping a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27649.78+146.97+0.53%
SP500S&P 5003112.76+19.56+0.63%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8566.671901+46.03+0.54%

The U.S. market has swung sharply for months on every hint of progress or delay in talks between the world’s largest economies, and Asian regional indexes have tended to reflect those fluctuations.

In the latest development, Bloomberg News reported that U.S. negotiators expect a “Phase 1” trade agreement to be completed before U.S. tariffs are set to rise on Chinese products on Dec. 15.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The report came a day after Trump said he wouldn’t mind waiting until after the 2020 elections for a deal, a remark that officials reportedly called off the cuff but nevertheless sent markets skidding.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.