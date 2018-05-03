Stocks look to bounce back as U.S. delegation arrives in China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing on Thursday for key trade talks, with Chinese state media saying China will stand up to U.S. bullying if needed but that it was still better to hash things out around the negotiating table.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.21%. The S&P 500 added 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.12%.

Stocks fell Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said at the conclusion of its two-day meeting that inflation was approaching its target, adding to concern that the central bank will put the brakes on economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 174.07 points, or 0.72%, to 23,924.98. The S&P 500 lost 19.14 points to 2,635.66. The Nasdaq Composite was down 29.81 points, or 0.42%, at 7,100.90.

Tesla beat expectations in the first quarter and stuck with its forecast for Model 3 production, although the rapid buildup led the company to spend more cash than analysts had anticipated.

The electric-car maker affirmed plans to hit a weekly production rate of 5,000 Model 3 sedans by the end of the second quarter. Tesla also continues to forecast profits and positive cash flow in the third and fourth quarters.

Advertisement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk abruptly ended a round of questioning after analysts asked about the impact of the electric-car maker’s reduced spending plans and the percentage of Model 3 reservation holders who have configured a vehicle. He directed the moderator to open up the call to a YouTube user who was invited by Musk to ask crowdsourced questions from retail investors.

The stock sank more than 5% after the tense exchange.

On the earnings docket, DowDuPont is the lone Dow member out with earnings ahead of the opening bell along with Cardinal Health, Cigna, and Kellogg.

In the afternoon it will be CBS, Herbalife, Activision Blizzard and Pandora Media among others.

Economic data published Wednesday morning included the ADP jobs report, which showed that U.S. companies added 204,000 jobs in April, just above analysts’ expectations for 200,000.

The report is a prelude to Friday’s official nonfarm payrolls report. Current expectations are for an increase of 192,000 positions.

There is a full plate of economic data for investors to digest. Reports are due on weekly jobless claims, trade deficit, productivity, manufacturing and factory orders.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.7%.

Japan’s markets will be closed on Thursday for the Constitutional Memorial Day holiday and on Friday for the Greenery Day holiday.

FOX Business' Leoa Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.