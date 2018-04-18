Stocks look to add to gains on strong earnings, Korean talks

Stocks point to a third day of gains as banks and Dow stocks produce solid results.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.23%. The S&P 500 added 0.20% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25%.

Stocks climbed higher Tuesday, notching a second consecutive session of gains as companies continued to report robust earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.59 points, or 0.87%, to 24,786.63. The S&P 500 added 28.55 points, or 1.07%, to 2,706.39. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 124.81 points, or 1.74%, to 7,281.10.

Before the opening bell, Goldman Sachs reported strong first-quarter results that blew past expectations. Other companies that reported before the market open included Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth.

Netflix shares hit an intraday all-time high, closing 9.2% higher after it revealed first-quarter subscriber growth that beat estimates.

IBM reported earnings following the closing bell, posting per-share earnings that topped Wall Street’s estimates. Shares were down about 5% in after-hours trading on weaker profit margins.

On Wednesday’s earnings docket, Morgan Stanley will wrap up the bank earnings. Other notable reports include Abbott Laboratories, Alcoa and American Express.

The Fed will release the Beige Book, reporting economic conditions in the 12 regional Fed districts.

Political tensions in Asia eased on reports South Korea said it is talking with North Korea about a peace agreement. The U.S. also confirmed that Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend to discuss the planned summit with President Trump.

Japan's Nikkei closed 1.4% higher for a 7-week high.

Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up 0.8%

Hong Kong shares also gained with the Hang Seng index up 0.3%

In Europe, markets opened higher.

London’s FTSE is up 0.30%. France’s CAC was higher by 0.25% and Germany’s DAX is 0.10% higher.