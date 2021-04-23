Stocks little changed with capital gains tax hike in focus

Stock futures were little changed Friday morning as investors continued to weigh the impact of President Biden’s expected proposal to hike the capital gains tax rate.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 13 points, or 0.04%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were higher by 0.13% and 0.14%, respectively.

The major averages suffered their steepest declines in over a month on Thursday after a Bloomberg News report said Biden was considering a proposal that would raise the capital gains tax to as high as 43.4% for the wealthiest Americans.

In stocks, Intel Corp. CEO Patrick Gelsinger said the global chip shortage that has been causing supply-chain problems for products ranging from electronics to automobiles could last another two years.

Fellow Dow component Honeywell International Inc. raised its full-year outlook amid strong demand for its automation equipment. Both quarterly profit and sales topped analysts’ expectations.

Rounding out the Dow, American Express Co. beat on both the top and bottom line, helped by the release of $1 billion the company set aside to cover potential losses due to COVID-19.

Snap Inc. reported daily active users jumped 22% last quarter to 280 million, exceeding Wall Street estimates. The social-media company forecast a loss of up to $20 million in the current quarter, but also said it could break even.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil added 31 cents to $61.74 per barrel and gold jumped $5.20 to $1,787.20 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

Britain’s FTSE 100 paced the decline in Europe, trading down 0.4%, while Germany’s DAX 30 lost 0.26% and France’s CAC 40 was weaker by 0.21%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.57% while China’s Shanghai Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.26% and 1.12%, respectively.