Stocks little changed ahead of PPI, weekly jobless claims

U.S. stock indexes were pointing to small gains at the opening bell ahead of key economic data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 46 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both ticked up 0.06%. The early advance has the Dow and S&P 500 on track for a third straight day of records.

Investors will get their latest look at the health of the labor market and another look at inflation data at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of weekly jobless claims and the producer price index.

In stocks, Caterperillar Inc. and Nucor Corp. were among the companies looking to build on the recent momentum gained from the Senate passing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that would provide funding for roads, bridges and other things.

Drug makers Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson and BioNTech SE were in focus after The Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was considering authorization of a COVID-19 booster shot for people with weakened immune systems.

EBay Inc. reported mixed quarterly results as a reopening of brick-and-mortar stores contributed to a 2% year-over-year decline in the number of active buyers on its platform. The e-commerce marketplace forecast current-quarter revenue below analyst expectations.

Walt Disney Co. and Airbnb Inc. are among the companies set to report their quarterly results after Thursday’s closing the bell.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 21 cents to $69.04 a barrel and gold slumped 70 cents to $1,752.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.2% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 0.18% and 0.39%, respectively.

Asian markets finished lower across the board with Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipping 0.2%, China’s Shanghai Composite sliding 0.22% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling 0.53%.