Stocks jump as job growth picks up

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Friday as investors digested the June jobs report.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher by 86 points, or 0.24%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% and 0.21%, respectively. The early gains come a day after the S&P 500 finished at all-time highs.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 workers in June as the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9%, the Labor Department said Friday. Analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting the addition of 700,000 and the unemployment rate to fall to 5.7%.

TOP SENATORS WORRY INVESTMENT GIANTS PUTTING CLIMATE, SOCIAL CONCERNS BEFORE RETIREES

The yield on the 10-year bond note held steady at around 1.44% near its lowest level since early March.

In stocks, interest-rate-sensitive financial firms, including Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., were mixed in premarket trading.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said founder Richard Branson will be a member of the July 11 test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity, putting him on track to beat outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos by nine days.

Krispy Kreme Inc. and Didi Global Inc. remain in focus following their recent initial public offerings. Krispy Kreme shares surged 24% in their debut Thursday while Didi shares have slipped 1.5% in its two trading sessions.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European bourses were higher across the board, with France’s CAC 40 advancing 0.08%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rising 0.24% and Germany’s DAX 30 climbing 0.4%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 0.27%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite declining 1.8% and 1.95%, respectively.