Dow slides over 530 points in broad selloff

Selling accelerated mid-morning for U.S. equity markets as the unloading of technology and growth stocks continued over inflation worries and what that might mean for Federal Reserve policy.

Additionally, the U.S. reported over 8.1 million job openings, a record, as Americans choose to stay home benefiting from the ongoing stimulus payments.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34316.82 -426.00 -1.23% SP500 S&P 500 4152.31 -36.12 -0.86% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13360.744446 -41.11 -0.31%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled over 530 points or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 fell by the same amount.

All three of the major averages declined Monday with both the S&P 500 and the Dow slipping off record highs as the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost more than 2.5%.

The latest report on consumer prices is due out Wednesday, this as signs of inflation tick higher with copper trading at a record. Additionally, Tyson Foods warned of rising prices on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSN TYSON FOODS 78.56 -0.19 -0.24% CPER UNITED STS COMMODITY INDEX FD COM UNIT REPSTG U S COPPER 29.30 +0.34 +1.17%

In stocks, mega-cap technology stocks including Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. were all lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,216.77 +26.28 +0.82% AAPL APPLE, INC. 125.08 -1.76 -1.39% FB FACEBOOK, INC. 304.91 -1.06 -0.35% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 245.98 -1.20 -0.49%

Those companies are teaming up with chipmakers including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. to form a new lobbying group seeking chip manufacturing subsidies amid the global shortage.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INTC INTEL CORP. 54.91 -1.06 -1.90% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 568.62 -2.01 -0.35% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 76.15 +0.16 +0.21%

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. shares declined after Reuters reported the electric-car maker has paused plans to expand its Shanghai factory due to uncertainty caused by tensions between the U.S. and China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 616.01 -13.03 -2.07%

In earnings, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares were sharply lower after the space explorer said it was evaluating the timing of its next test flight which was originally scheduled for this month. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $55.9 million, down from a loss of $59.5 million in the prior three months, on zero revenue.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 17.12 -0.85 -4.73%

Mall operator Simon Property Group Inc. raised its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year but said occupancy will not return to 2019 levels until 2023.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPG SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. 122.57 -3.80 -3.01%

L Brands Inc. will spin off its Victoria’s Secret brand after previously considering a sale. The deal, which will separate Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, is expected to close in August.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LB L BRANDS INC. 65.59 -3.24 -4.71%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 40 cents to $64.54 per barrel while gold fell by $9.40 to $1,828 per ounce.

Overseas markets were under significant pressure.

European markets were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 tumbling 2.91%, Germany's DAX 30 losing 2.51% and France’s CAC 40 declining 2.35%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 3.08% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 2.03% while China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4%.