Dow slides over 530 points in broad selloff
Copper prices are trading at record levels
Selling accelerated mid-morning for U.S. equity markets as the unloading of technology and growth stocks continued over inflation worries and what that might mean for Federal Reserve policy.
Additionally, the U.S. reported over 8.1 million job openings, a record, as Americans choose to stay home benefiting from the ongoing stimulus payments.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34316.82
|-426.00
|-1.23%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4152.31
|-36.12
|-0.86%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13360.744446
|-41.11
|-0.31%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled over 530 points or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 fell by the same amount.
All three of the major averages declined Monday with both the S&P 500 and the Dow slipping off record highs as the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost more than 2.5%.
The latest report on consumer prices is due out Wednesday, this as signs of inflation tick higher with copper trading at a record. Additionally, Tyson Foods warned of rising prices on Monday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSN
|TYSON FOODS
|78.56
|-0.19
|-0.24%
|CPER
|UNITED STS COMMODITY INDEX FD COM UNIT REPSTG U S COPPER
|29.30
|+0.34
|+1.17%
In stocks, mega-cap technology stocks including Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. were all lower.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM, INC.
|3,216.77
|+26.28
|+0.82%
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|125.08
|-1.76
|-1.39%
|FB
|FACEBOOK, INC.
|304.91
|-1.06
|-0.35%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|245.98
|-1.20
|-0.49%
Those companies are teaming up with chipmakers including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. to form a new lobbying group seeking chip manufacturing subsidies amid the global shortage.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|INTC
|INTEL CORP.
|54.91
|-1.06
|-1.90%
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP.
|568.62
|-2.01
|-0.35%
|AMD
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
|76.15
|+0.16
|+0.21%
Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. shares declined after Reuters reported the electric-car maker has paused plans to expand its Shanghai factory due to uncertainty caused by tensions between the U.S. and China.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|616.01
|-13.03
|-2.07%
In earnings, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares were sharply lower after the space explorer said it was evaluating the timing of its next test flight which was originally scheduled for this month. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $55.9 million, down from a loss of $59.5 million in the prior three months, on zero revenue.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC.
|17.12
|-0.85
|-4.73%
Mall operator Simon Property Group Inc. raised its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year but said occupancy will not return to 2019 levels until 2023.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SPG
|SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.
|122.57
|-3.80
|-3.01%
L Brands Inc. will spin off its Victoria’s Secret brand after previously considering a sale. The deal, which will separate Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, is expected to close in August.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LB
|L BRANDS INC.
|65.59
|-3.24
|-4.71%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 40 cents to $64.54 per barrel while gold fell by $9.40 to $1,828 per ounce.
Overseas markets were under significant pressure.
European markets were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 tumbling 2.91%, Germany's DAX 30 losing 2.51% and France’s CAC 40 declining 2.35%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 3.08% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 2.03% while China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4%.