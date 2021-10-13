Stocks mixed as earnings season kicks off
Consumer prices rose 5.4% year over year in September
U.S. stock indexes were mixed Wednesday after J.P. Morgan kicked off earnings season with strong quarterly results and a report showed consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in 13 years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208 points or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 index dipped 0.33% and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.16%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34258.9
|-119.44
|-0.35%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4349.22
|-1.43
|-0.03%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14524.370364
|+58.45
|+0.40%
The consumer price index showed prices rose 5.4% year over year in September, matching July for the biggest annual increase since 2008. Prices were up 0.4% month over month.
In stocks, J.P. Morgan reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates, fueled by deal-making and loan growth. The Wall Street bank benefitted from the release of $2.1 billion of loan loss reserves that were built up to ride out the pandemic.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|161.67
|-3.55
|-2.15%
BlackRock Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as assets under management rose to $9.46 trillion from $7.81 trillion, boosting fee income.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BLK
|BLACKROCK, INC.
|866.08
|+29.21
|+3.49%
Elsewhere, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted its second quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic but warned higher fuel costs will weigh on current quarter results.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
|41.29
|-2.27
|-5.21%
Qualcomm shares ticked higher after announcing plans to buy back $10 billion in stock.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|QCOM
|QUALCOMM, INC.
|125.22
|+2.27
|+1.85%
Meanwhile, Hasbro Inc. CEO Brian Goldner died Tuesday following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. Goldner went on medical leave on Monday and was replaced by independent board member Rich Stoddart on an interim basis.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HAS
|HASBRO, INC.
|87.64
|-0.41
|-0.46%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 71 cents to $79.93 a barrel while gold jumped $8.40 to $1767.70 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mostly higher.
In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was unchanged while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were higher by 0.47% and 0.76%, respectively.
Trade in Asia was choppy with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.32% and China’s Shanghai Composite edging up 0.42%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was closed for holiday.