Stocks mixed as earnings season kicks off

U.S. stock indexes were mixed Wednesday after J.P. Morgan kicked off earnings season with strong quarterly results and a report showed consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in 13 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208 points or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 index dipped 0.33% and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.16%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34258.9 -119.44 -0.35% SP500 S&P 500 4349.22 -1.43 -0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14524.370364 +58.45 +0.40%

The consumer price index showed prices rose 5.4% year over year in September, matching July for the biggest annual increase since 2008. Prices were up 0.4% month over month.

In stocks, J.P. Morgan reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates, fueled by deal-making and loan growth. The Wall Street bank benefitted from the release of $2.1 billion of loan loss reserves that were built up to ride out the pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 161.67 -3.55 -2.15%

BlackRock Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as assets under management rose to $9.46 trillion from $7.81 trillion, boosting fee income.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BLK BLACKROCK, INC. 866.08 +29.21 +3.49%

Elsewhere, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted its second quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic but warned higher fuel costs will weigh on current quarter results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 41.29 -2.27 -5.21%

Qualcomm shares ticked higher after announcing plans to buy back $10 billion in stock.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QCOM QUALCOMM, INC. 125.22 +2.27 +1.85%

Meanwhile, Hasbro Inc. CEO Brian Goldner died Tuesday following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. Goldner went on medical leave on Monday and was replaced by independent board member Rich Stoddart on an interim basis.

HASBRO CEO DIES AT AGE 58

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HAS HASBRO, INC. 87.64 -0.41 -0.46%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 71 cents to $79.93 a barrel while gold jumped $8.40 to $1767.70 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was unchanged while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were higher by 0.47% and 0.76%, respectively.

Trade in Asia was choppy with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.32% and China’s Shanghai Composite edging up 0.42%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was closed for holiday.