Stocks gain on hopes for US-China trade deal

Stocks rose Tuesday for a third day on optimism that China and the United States are close to settling an economically damaging trade dispute.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that "we can live with" as officials from the world's two biggest economies resumed talks looking to end their trade dispute.

Shares of industrial and energy companies led key averages higher on hopes for an eventual Sino-American trade deal. Crude oil prices are up seven days in a row on trade optimism and OPEC production cuts.

Steel stocks were big winners ahead of President Trump’s address Tuesday night on border security. The president has shifted from calling for a concrete wall to focusing on a “steel barrier.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg NUE NUCOR CORP 54.54 +1.12 +2.10% UNP UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 149.96 +11.30 +8.15% APTV APTIV PLC 66.01 +2.44 +3.84%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.8 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE gained 1 percent, Germany’s DAX rose 1 percent and France’s CAC added 1.5 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23635.87 +104.52 +0.44% SP500 S&P 500 2552.03 +2.34 +0.09% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6819.9475 -3.52 -0.05%

On Monday, stocks closed higher Monday, giving the major averages a second consecutive day of gains amid hopes that this week’s U.S.-China trade talks will produce a deal between the world’s two biggest economies.

Retailers helped lift the market on Monday. Dollar Tree shares jumped after activist investor Starboard Value, which is pushing the retailer to sell its Family Dollar business, bought a stake in the company.

Mattel stock climbed after the toy company said it had a global licensing deal with South Korean boy band BTS.