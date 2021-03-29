Stocks slide as banks warn of significant losses tied to hedge fund's liquidation

U.S. equity markets were mixed Monday as banks were left licking their wounds after a large hedge fund was forced to unwind billions of dollars in positions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33149.02 +76.14 +0.23% SP500 S&P 500 3972.1 -2.44 -0.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13063.281588 -75.44 -0.57%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.05%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.29% and 0.8%, respectively.

The hedge fund Archegos Capital Management was on Friday forced to sell nearly $30 billion of holdings of U.S. media stocks and Chinese internet ADRs after facing margin calls on heavily leveraged positions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VIAC VIACOMCBS, INC. 46.71 -1.52 -3.15% DISCA DISCOVERY, INC. 42.98 +1.08 +2.58% BIDU BAIDU, INC. 202.85 -5.76 -2.76%

The fire sale caused significant losses in ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc., as well as Baidu Inc. and Tencent Holdings, among others.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 11.45 -1.41 -10.96%

The impact is now being felt at investment firms Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings, which are warning of significant losses tied to the selling of Archegos' positions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 153.04 -2.03 -1.31% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 325.24 -2.24 -0.68%

Dow components JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. were among the laggards due to fallout from the selling and as easing of longer-dated bond yields flattened the yield curve.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 249.66 +5.09 +2.08% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 60.88 -0.45 -0.73% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 22.78 -0.15 -0.67%

Elsewhere, Boeing Co. provided support to the Dow after receiving an order from Southwest Airlines Co. for 100 737 Max 7 jets, which will begin being delivered in 2022. The deal includes an option for Southwest to purchase an additional 155 Max jets through 2031.

In other airline news, American Airlines reported global bookings are rebounding.

"As of March 26, the Company’s seven day moving average of its net bookings is approximately 90% of the level experienced in 2019, with a domestic load factor of approximately 80% during that same period" the carrier disclosed in an SEC filing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % V VISA, INC. 214.70 +1.23 +0.58% MA MASTERCARD, INC. 362.43 -4.13 -1.13%

Visa Inc. launched a pilot program that will allow customers to settle transactions using the cryptocurrency USD Coin, a stablecoin pegged directly to the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 52 cents to $60.45 per barrel as the Ever Given container ship was refloated in the Suez Canal. Elsewhere, gold fell $9.40 to $1,725.30 per ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

France’s CAC 40 paced the advance in Europe, trading up 0.31%, while Germany’s DAX 30 rose 0.46% and Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.48%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.01%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.5% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.71%.