Stock futures point to gains to start the week

Equity futures are pointing to a higher start to the week on Wall Street.

This comes after a week that saw the major U.S. indexes rise at least 1.5 percent.

All three major markets are pointing to a rise of 0.2 percent.

Investors studied the latest job numbers. The Labor Department said Friday that the U.S. added 130,000 jobs in August, slightly short of the 158,000 projected by economists.

The unemployment rate, as expected, remained at 3.7 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26797.46 +69.31 +0.26% SP500 S&P 500 2978.71 +2.71 +0.09% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8103.074313 -13.75 -0.17%

Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday up 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and weakness among technology companies dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 0.2 percent.

On Monday, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded little changed and China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 percent.

The Japanese government released revised economic growth data for the April-June quarter.

The Cabinet Office said gross domestic product, or GDP — the total value of a nation's goods and services — had grown at an annual rate of 1.3 percent.That was slightly lower than the earlier estimate for 1.8 percent growth.

The data showed that private demand had grown at a slower rate but government investment had risen higher than the earlier estimate.

Chinese customs data showed Sunday that China's trade with the United States was falling as the two sides prepare for negotiations with no signs of progress toward ending a tariff war that threatens global economic growth.

Imports of American goods tumbled 22 percent in August from a year earlier to $10.3 billion, while exports to the United States, China's biggest market, sank 16 percent to $44.4 billion, according to the data.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.