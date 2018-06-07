Stocks flat following Wednesday’s rally

U.S. stocks looked for direction on Thursday, with investors taking a bit of a breather after bidding up equities.
The Dow almost hit a three-month high on Wednesday, with traders shrugging off the latest trade developments while awaiting the start of the G7 meeting – on Friday – where trade is expected to be a hot topic.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2772.35
|+23.55
|+0.86%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|25146.39
|+346.41
|+1.40%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|7689.2433
|+51.38
|+0.67%
The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 notched their third straight day of records on Wednesday.
Overseas trading got off to a delayed start Thursday with London’s stock market opening an hour behind schedule following a trading outage.
Stateside, investors will get another reading on the state of the U.S. jobs market with the Labor Department’s initial jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
In commodities, both gold and oil futures were higher.