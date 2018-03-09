Stocks flat ahead of report on February jobs

Investors are taking a wait and see attitude ahead of the government’s monthly employment report.

Dow Jones futures were fractionally higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were unchanged.

The February jobs report will be released Friday morning, before the start of trading. The Thomson Reuters estimate is for 200,000 nonfarm jobs to have been added to payrolls, with the unemployment rate falling a tick to 4%.

Stocks finished the Thursday session with gains, as President Trump signed off on tariffs, excluding Mexico and Canada, easing concerns about a trade war.

The Dow advanced 93 points, or 0.38% to 24,895. The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.45% to 2,738. The Nasdaq gained 31 points, or 0.42% to 7,427.

The tariffs that Trump officially announced called for a 25% tariff on imported steel and a 10% tariff on imported aluminum.

“I’m surprised we haven’t seen more of a market reaction to the North Korean story, with stocks finishing higher but without any real clear direction,” said James Hughes, Chief Market Analyst at AxiTrader. “This could well have been offset by the tariff news as the announcement has bought widespread condemnation from all quarters.”

Shares in Asia gained early after the news broke that North Korea extended an invitation to the U.S. for President Trump to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump accepted.

The news reduced tensions in the region. Japan's Nikkei finished the day up 0.47% higher, having been up as much as 2%.

Hong Kong’s hang Seng closed 1.1% higher

In China, the Shanghai Composite ended the day with gains of 0.6%.

In European trading, London’s FTSE and France’s CAC are fractionally lower, while Germany’s DAX was lower by 0.42%.