Stocks swing in choppy session, Fed minutes ahead

U.S. stock markets bounced between losses and gains midday as investors await the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34629.55 +52.18 +0.15% SP500 S&P 500 4354.85 +11.31 +0.26% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14668.013502 +4.37 +0.03%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 69 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.31% and 0.07%, respectively.

Energy names remained headwinds for the broader market as West Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 1.9% to $71.99 per barrel. While material stocks saw modest gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XLE ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 52.23 -0.68 -1.28% XLB MATERIALS SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 82.36 +0.70 +0.86%

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its June meeting at 2 p.m. ET. Investors will be on the lookout for any hints about the timing of tapering and interest rate hikes.

The bond market is showing no signs of worry over inflation with the yield on the 10-year note down 2.4 basis points at 1.346%, which would be the lowest close since Feb. 19.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 153.47 -0.02 -0.01% C CITIGROUP, INC. 67.81 -0.39 -0.57% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 39.80 -0.26 -0.64%

In stocks, the drop in the 10-year yield weighed on banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp., that benefit from a steeper yield curve.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % V VISA, INC. 239.42 -0.10 -0.04% AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 169.64 -0.41 -0.24%

Credit card names were active after American Express received an upgrade from Goldman Sachs on Tuesday and Visa's CEO disclosed to CNBC $1 billion was spent on goods and services via cryptocurrencies in the first half of the year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 143.86 +1.84 +1.30% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 279.91 +2.25 +0.81% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,709.13 +33.39 +0.91%

Elsewhere, Big Tech names like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. continued their recent outperformance as Amazon moved closer to a $2 trillion market value.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 168.65 +0.47 +0.28% GOLD BARRICK GOLD CORP. 21.12 -0.21 -0.98% NEM NEWMONT CORP. 63.48 -0.42 -0.66%

Elsewhere in commodities, Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining Corp. rallied as gold climbed $10.40 to $1,804.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

European bourses were mixed with France’s CAC down 0.07%, Britain’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.29% and Germany’s DAX 30 rising 0.95%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.67% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.4% and 0.96%, respectively.