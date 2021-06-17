Stock futures slide as Fed signals exit from emergency measures

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Thursday as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s plan to exit from the emergency measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 83 points, or 0.24%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were lower by 0.24% and 0.38%, respectively.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held its benchmark interest rate near zero and maintained its bond-buying program at a pace of $120 billion per month, but moved up the forecast for the first rate hike to 2023 from 2024. More members, but not a majority, said the first rate hike could occur in 2022.

FED'S POWELL USES LUMBER PRICES TO EXPLAIN INFLATION PATH

In stocks, financials including Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were among the bright spots as interest rate hikes would boost net interest margin, or the spread between interest income earned from their borrowers and the amount of interest paid out to their lenders.

The threat of rate hikes coming sooner than the Fed had previously planned weighed on growth stocks like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Facebook Inc.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. named CEO Satya Nadella as chairman of the board. Nadella replaces John Thompson who will serve as independent director.

Elsewhere, Miners Newmont Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp. were under pressure as gold plunged $64.10 to $1,796.90 an ounce, its lowest since May 6.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 27 cents to $71.88 a barrel.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Overseas markets were mostly weaker.

European bourses were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 falling 0.56% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 both slid 0.15%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.93%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.21% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.43%.