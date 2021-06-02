Stock futures little changed ahead of Fed's Beige Book

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday morning as the major averages hovered just below all-time highs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher by 49 points, or 0.14%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.05%.

The choppy trade comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s 2 p.m. ET release of its latest Beige Book, which will give anecdotal information on current economic conditions across the country.

BIDEN SUSPENDS ALASKA OIL, GAS LEASES IN ARCTIC NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

In stocks, JBS SA says the "vast majority" of its nine U.S. plants will be up and running on Wednesday after the meat producer took them offline following a cybersecurity attack. The company produces about 25% of U.S. beef supplies.

AMC Entertainment shares remain in focus following news that hedge fund Mudrick Capital on Tuesday flipped the 8.5 million shares it had acquired earlier in the day for a profit. AMC’s stock has soared 165% since the beginning of last week.

In earnings, Zoom Video Communications Inc. reported earnings and revenue that blew past Wall Street estimates, but warned the strong growth experienced during the pandemic was set to slow.

Advance Auto Parts Inc said quarterly profit nearly tripled versus a year ago as sales grew by a record 23.4%. The company raised both its full-year sales and full-year same-store sales outlook.

In deals, Etsy Inc. agreed to acquire privately owned fashion marketplace Depop for $1.63 billion.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 71 cents to $68.43 per barrel, and was holding near its highest level in two and a half years. Gold, meanwhile, fell $6 to $1,899 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Overseas bourses were mixed.

European markets rallied across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 rising 0.13%, Britain’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.29% and France’s CAC 30 climbing 0.34%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.46% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.58% and 0.76%, respectively.