Stocks fall hard, extending last week's big sell-off

U.S. stocks on Monday fell hard, extending last week’s big sell-off amid investor concerns about a meeting of top financial leaders dubbed the “Plunge Protection Team.”

Late Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin contacted the CEOs of the nation’s six largest banks and convened a meeting of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets. That group, which includes officials in the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, met to ensure the financial system had adequate liquidity.

Mnuchin "confirmed that they have not experienced any clearance or margin issues and that the markets continue to function properly," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Last week the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 6.9 percent, while the broader S&P 500 tumbled 7.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 8.4 percent.

With Monday’s sell-off the Dow and S&P 500 moved closer to bear market territory, defined as a decline of 20 percent or more from a recent high. On Friday the Nasdaq entered a bear market, joining the Dow Transports and Russell 2000.

Meanwhile, China said it plans to remove import and export tariffs in 2019 on a range of goods, including import taxes on alternative meals used in animal feed, to secure supplies of raw materials amid trade tensions with the United States and boosting outbound cargoes.

U.S. markets will close at 1:00 pm ET.

The partial government shutdown also weighed on investor sentiment.

Congress missed a midnight Friday deadline for getting a spending bill passed, resulting in a partial government shutdown. No votes are scheduled to end the stalemate until after Christmas.

In Monday’s Asian trading, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent.

And Japan's markets were closed.

In Europe trading, London’s FTSE was down 0.5 percent, France’s CAC traded down 1.5 percent. Germany’s markets were closed for Christmas Eve.

On Friday, stocks ended a choppy session sharply lower with the Nasdaq Composite in bear market territory.

The tech-heavy index lost 3 percent, or more than 195 points, the Dow Jones Industrials fell over 414 points, or nearly 2 percent, while the S&P shed 2 percent plus, ending the week with a third down session. Investors wrestled with mounting concerns over a partial government shutdown, the ongoing trade spat with China and rising fears that the U.S. could be facing a recession in 2019.

Amid the selling, investors did get decent economic data. Third-quarter gross domestic product came in at 3.4 percent in a third update released on Friday, in line with analyst expectations and slightly lower than the first reading of 3.5 percent, according to the Commerce Department.