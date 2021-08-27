Stocks rally as Powell signals tapering at Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium

U.S. stock indexes climbed to session highs after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium indicated the U.S. economy has made enough progress for the central bank to being tapering its asset purchases later this year, but that rate hikes were further out on the horizon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206 points, or 0.59%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.7% and 0.87%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35422.52 +209.40 +0.59% SP500 S&P 500 4499.93 +29.93 +0.67% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15079.641589 +133.83 +0.90%

"The pace of the recovery has exceeded expectations, with output surpassing its previous peak after only four quarters, less than half the time required following the Great Recession," Powell said. "My view is that the ‘substantial further progress’ test has been met for inflation" in order for the Fed to begin the tapering process this year.

FED'S POWELL SIGNALS TAPERING COULD BEGIN SOON, BUT DELTA VARIANT'S THREAT TO US ECONOMY STILL A RISK

He added that the fed funds rate will remain "near zero until more criteria [is] met" and that COVID-19 remains a threat to the economic recovery.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at 1.33% as traders digested Powell's comments.

Meanwhile, economic data released Friday morning showed personal consumption expenditures prices excluding food and energy, the Fed's preferred inflation reading, jumped 3.6% year over year in July, the most in 30 years. Prices rose 0.3% on a monthly basis as the pace of gains declined for a second straight month.

In stocks, financials were in focus due to their sensitivity changes in interest rates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 162.53 +0.78 +0.48% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 49.51 +0.44 +0.90% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 418.16 +5.65 +1.37%

Elsewhere, Peloton Interactive Inc. reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as the growth experienced during the heart of the pandemic slowed. The company slashed the price of its less expensive bike by about 20%.

In other news, Peloton was subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security over injuries caused by its products.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 104.75 -9.34 -8.19%

Meanwhile, Gap Inc. beat on earnings and revenue and raised its full-year outlook amid strong demand from its Old Navy and Athleta brands. The improved outlook includes expected headwinds from supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GPS GAP, INC. 26.90 +0.58 +2.20% HP HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 26.51 +1.23 +4.87%

HP Inc.’s quarterly revenue fell short of estimates as the PC maker struggled to meet demand due to the ongoing chip shortage.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil spiked $1.45 to $68.87 a barrel and gold ticked up $4.50 to $1,799.70 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European bourses were little changed with Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 both higher by 0.12% and France's CAC 30 lower by 0.05%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.36%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.03% and China’s Shanghai Composite rallied 0.59%.